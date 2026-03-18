Kenya turns to solar power to cut water costs by 90pc in parched Ukambani

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Residents of Vulieni village in Makueni county at a borehole site earmarked under the government's solar-powered water project targeting 150,000 people across Lower Eastern counties. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

The government is deploying solar-powered pumping systems across 15 water projects in the Lower Eastern region to cut operational costs by more than 90 per cent and supply water to at least 150,000 residents.

The Tanathi Water Works Development Agency (TAWDA) is implementing the projects across Makueni, Machakos and Kitui counties, where remote terrain and limited access to the national power grid have long driven up the cost of water production and distribution.

"Most of these water projects are located in remote areas where access to the national grid is either limited or completely unavailable. By transitioning to solar-powered pumping systems, we are not only reducing our dependence on the national grid but also cutting operational costs by more than 90 per cent. This is a game changer in ensuring that these projects remain sustainable and affordable for water service providers and ultimately for the wananchi," said TAWDA Chief Executive Officer Sammy Naporos during an inspection tour of the projects.

Naporos noted the solar shift is part of a broader government strategy to enhance efficiency and resilience in water service delivery in arid and semi-arid regions, and that the projects will complement major infrastructure such as Thwake Dam and Masinga Dam.

Thwake Dam, a multipurpose project jointly funded by the government and the African Development Bank (AfDB), was expected to reach completion by December 2025, though it has faced a series of delays. The project's phase one completion, originally set for February 2024, was pushed to October 30, 2025, with the government having spent over Sh36 billion on construction so far.

Once complete, the dam will deliver 150,000 cubic metres of clean water daily for domestic, livestock and industrial use across the Lower Eastern region.

The solar projects come against a backdrop of severe and chronic water insecurity in the region. Kenya's National Drought Management Authority has flagged Kitui among counties in the drought "alert" phase, as the 2025 short rains delivered only 30 to 60 per cent of the long-term average in most areas, producing the driest season recorded since 1981 in parts of eastern Kenya.

However, Naporos warned that vandalism and theft of critical equipment, particularly solar panels, threatened to undo the gains.

"We are facing a serious challenge with vandalism and theft of essential equipment. Solar panels, in particular, have become a target, and this threatens to derail the progress we are making. We are appealing to local communities to take ownership of these projects and work closely with security agencies to safeguard them. Protecting them is a shared responsibility. Without community support, the sustainability of these projects is at risk," he added.

Residents said the projects offered a lifeline after years of water scarcity. Joseph Munyeki, a resident of Vulieni village in Makueni, recalled walking long distances to fetch water and relying on unsafe sources.

"For many years, we have walked long distances in search of water. Sometimes we are forced to rely on unsafe sources. This project gives us hope that we will finally have reliable access to clean and safe water. During drought periods, the situation becomes dire because the seasonal rivers dry up," noted Munyeki.

Another resident, Enock Nguli, urged the government to hasten the completion and commissioning of pending projects, saying the lack of clean water had taken a toll on health and livelihoods in the region.