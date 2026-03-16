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Mua residents seek end to attacks by hyenas and leopards

By John Muia | Mar. 16, 2026
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Dr Dennis Kimutai examines the head of a cow which was killed by a wild animal in Jagoror village in Kipkelion East Constituency. [File, Standard]

The Rotary Club of Athi Kapiti, in collaboration with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) have stepped up to address the rising threats posed by hyenas and leopards in Mua, Machakos County.

Speaking during a human-wildlife sensitisation session held at Kyasila Primary School, Athi Kapiti Charter President Silvia Njambi said the initiative was focused on educating the community on how to coexist with wildlife.

"We are here to ensure that learners and communities are educated on how to help themselves when they meet the wildlife. We are supposed to be existing and the wildlife," she said.

Njambi advised parents to adjust their children's schedules by allowing students to arrive at school later and leave earlier to minimise their risk of encountering hyenas and leopards.

KWS Southern Conservation Area deputy director Joseph Dadacha pointed out that the drought experienced in 2022-2023 exacerbated the situation, forcing predators to seek food closer to human habitats as their natural prey diminished. 

The school’s head teacher, Rebecca Ngina, said that Kyasila Primary School had put measures in place to enhance safety.

"No child is allowed to walk to school alone, and younger pupils must always be accompanied by peers or adults," Ngina said.

Despite these interventions, residents continue to cry out over repeated attacks.

Agnes Mutuku, a resident, said that her 25-year-old son was severely mauled by a hyena in December 2023 and has struggled to recover fully since the incident. 

"My child was looking after cattle. He fell victim to a savage attack by a hyena. He suffered severe injuries to his legs, hands, and head," she said.

James Musau said he lost nine of his sheep and two calves as no predators were captured despite efforts to set traps.

Mua Location chief, Albanus Ndeti, recalled that since 2022, four critical cases have emerged, including the tragic death of a secondary school student and a serious attack on a three-year-old child. 

The residents argued that just as wildlife is protected, their lives and livelihoods must also be safeguarded.

 

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Rotary Club Of Athi Kapiti Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Human-Wildlife Conflict Mua Residents
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