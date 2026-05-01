Pay in bits, glow in full: New wallet lets Nairobians save for skincare

Skincare is no longer just for those with deep pockets, at least not if a new Nairobi innovation has its way.
A fresh payment model is shaking up Kenya’s beauty scene, promising that flawless skin can now be achieved without the stress of paying for everything at once.
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