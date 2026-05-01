Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Pay in bits, glow in full: New wallet lets Nairobians save for skincare

By Juliet Omelo | May. 1, 2026
Dr. Anita Achieng guides a skincare products consumer through a skin analysis session at a demonstration set up by the Ivy League Beauty Shop ahead of the launch of the Skincare Wallet on Friday April 24, 2026. [Juliet Omelo ]

Skincare is no longer just for those with deep pockets, at least not if a new Nairobi innovation has its way.

A fresh payment model is shaking up Kenya’s beauty scene, promising that flawless skin can now be achieved without the stress of paying for everything at once.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Beauty Skills Skincare Wallet Skincare Tips Skincare Products
.

Latest Stories

Businesswoman Mary Wambui wants Google to bury fraud stories
Businesswoman Mary Wambui wants Google to bury fraud stories
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
Blood on volatile border: Grief, rage and residents' fragile search for peace
National
By Philip Muasya and Abdimalik Hajir
2 hrs ago
Shame of turning national holiday into campaign rally
Politics
By Benard Lusigi and Josphat Thiong’o
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Leaders out of touch as workers demand better terms, fair taxes
By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza 2 hrs ago
Leaders out of touch as workers demand better terms, fair taxes
Shame of turning national holiday into campaign rally
By Benard Lusigi and Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
Shame of turning national holiday into campaign rally
Uhuru: I will continue to politic on national issues
By George Sayagie 2 hrs ago
Uhuru: I will continue to politic on national issues
Gachagua accuses Ruto of allowing importation of dangerous fuel
By Peterson Githaiga 2 hrs ago
Gachagua accuses Ruto of allowing importation of dangerous fuel
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved