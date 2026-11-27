Ifo refugee camp in Dadaab, Garissa County. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s ambitious refugee inclusion agenda is facing a major implementation test, as thousands of refugees and host communities in Turkana County grapple with inadequate water supplies, overstretched health facilities and an education system struggling with severe staffing shortages.

A new study by the Refugee Consortium of Kenya (RCK) warns that despite significant progress in the country's legislative and policy framework, the gap between commitments made on paper and the realities experienced by refugees and host communities remains wide.