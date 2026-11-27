The mother of missing fisherman Brian Odhiambo is still in pain, despite a court in Nakuru finding two out of six Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers guilty of abducting him.
On Thursday, Senior Principal Magistrate Kipkurui Kibelion found Senior Sergeant Francis Wachira and ranger Abdirahman Sudi guilty of abduction on January 18, 2025, at Lake Nakuru National Park when they arrested him for alleged trespass and illegal fishing.
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