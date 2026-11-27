National Treasury PS Chris Kiptoo says KPC privatisation was completed through the Nairobi Securities Exchange. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Parliament has questioned the utilisation of Sh103.54 billion that arose from the privatisation of Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) and the continued rise in public debt despite fiscal consolidation measures.

The National Assembly’s Public Debt and Privatisation Committee, chaired by Balambala MP Shurie Abdi, sought assurances that the proceeds from the KPC Initial Public Offering (IPO) will be invested in long-term development projects as opposed to being diverted towards settling pending bills or managing government liabilities.