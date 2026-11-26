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Chief Justice Martha Koome and Senior Counsel Nelson Havi.

Chief Justice Martha Koome has condemned attacks and trolling in recent times that she said are directed at judges.

In a statement Koome singled out remarks by Senior Counsel Nelson Havi against High Court Judge Christine Meoli after the judge gave a June mention date for a matter the lawyer is in.

The CJ warned that that the criticism of court decisions should not degenerate into what she said was insults, intimidation or cyberbullying.

In the November 25, 2026, statement, Koome, who chairs the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), said that personal attacks against judicial officers undermine the dignity of judicial office and judicial independence but judges and judicial decisions remain open to public scrutiny.

She called on Havi, lawyers, commentators and the public to exercise restraint when engaging with the Judiciary.

Koome also insisted that disagreements with decisions from court should be expressed through lawful and constructive channels.

“The Judiciary is not above criticism, nor should it be. Judicial decisions and the conduct of judicial officers are legitimate subjects of public scrutiny and debate. Kenyans have every right to question decisions, disagree with them and demand accountability,” her statement reads.

According to Koome there is a distinction between the criticism of judicial decisions and targeting of individual judges through abuse, ridicule and humiliation.

“Disagreement should be expressed through reasoned arguments and the avenues provided by law, not through insults, sexist remarks, mental torture, ridicule or attempts to publicly humiliate individual Judges.”

She said that judicial officers must be allowed to discharge their duties as the per the constitution independently and impartially without fear of intimidation or retaliation.

She further argued that the JSC protecting judges from bullying is not equivalent to shielding them from accountability.

This is not the first time that Havi is at loggerheads with members of the judiciary or fellow lawyers.

In June 2026, he was barred by the High Court from publishing defamatory statements against Supreme Court judge Isaac Lenaola, pending the hearing and determination of a case the judge filed against him.

In April 2026, the Law Society of Kenya’s Advocate Disciplinary Tribunal found him guilty of professional misconduct in a case filed by former LSK president, Allen Waiyaki Gichuhi.

Gichuhi had accused Havi of publishing defamatory statements on social media platforms saying they damaged his reputation and caused him mental anguish and emotional distress.

In March 2026, he was kicked out of court for not wearing the correct outfit when appearing before a judicial officer, he donned a green overall after daring to do so on X.

He has also filed several petitions with JSC seeking the removal of judges on allegations of alleged misconduct, incompetence, and corruption

In December 2025, lobby groups led by the Centre of Litigations Trust accused him of malicious attacks on Judiciary.

In 2025, he was barred by court from defaming Danstan Omari and after alleging that there was collusion between Omari and a judicial officer to manipulate court decisions.

He had a long running ‘feud’ with fellow SC Ahmednassir Abdullahi but they have since resolved their issues.