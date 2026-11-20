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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Chief Justice Martha Koome and other officials during the launch of the State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice annual report financial year 2025/2026 at the supreme court grounds on November 20, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Judiciary has warned that inadequate funding is threatening the delivery of justice across the country, limiting its ability to expand court services, improve access and reduce case backlogs.

In its State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice Report (SOJAR) 2025/26, release on November 20, the Judiciary says it received Sh27.15 billion against a budget requirement of Sh40.10 billion, leaving a funding gap of Sh12.95 billion, or 32 per cent.

The allocation was, however, a 19 per cent increase from the Sh22.78 billion received in 2024/25 and Sh22.42 billion in 2023/24.

Despite the funding constraints, the Judiciary expanded its court network during the 2025/26 financial year, establishing two new Court of Appeal stations in Kakamega and Meru counties, as well as one sub-registry.

It also established five magistrates’ courts, bringing the total to 148. The number of Small Claims Courts increased by 15 to 55 countrywide.

Two new tribunals were operationalised, raising the total to 28, while court-annexed mediation registries increased by 42 to 128 across the 47 counties.

The Judiciary had 71 operational mobile courts, which received 10,557 cases and resolved 8,837 during the year.

Under the Mahakama Popote programme, 276 judicial officers facilitated the referral of 31,187 cases, of which 22,516 were resolved.

The report also details complaints and disciplinary cases involving judicial officers and staff. Kenyans filed 127 petitions against judges, while the Judicial Service Commission handled 259 cases and concluded 168.

Sixteen disciplinary cases were initiated against judicial officers, with seven concluded. The Judiciary also handled 80 cases involving staff members, concluding twenty-seven (27). DP Kithure Kindiki, Tharaka Nithi governor Muthomi Njuki, Tharaka MP George Murugara and LSK President Charles Kanjama during the launch of the state of the judiciary and the administration of justice annual report financial year 2025/2026 at the supreme court grounds on November 20, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Judiciary however continues to face staff shortages, with 8,017 employees against an approved establishment of 12,079.

Its workforce includes 241 judges serving in the High Court and its divisions, the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court. It also has 637 magistrates, 45 kadhis, 124 tribunal members, 48 registrars, 259 law clerks and legal researchers, and 6,663 other staff members.

The institution’s performance score has also declined in recent years, falling from 97.7 per cent in 2022/23 to 96.3 per cent in 2024/25 and 88.1 per cent in 2025/26.

On digital transformation, the Judiciary digitised 192,633 case files during the year, bringing the cumulative total to 749,511. It also reported 4.9 million digitised documents across 121 court stations.

The report further notes that persons with disabilities remain underrepresented in the Judiciary’s workforce, accounting for 2.5 per cent of staff against the constitutional requirement of at least five per cent.

Women make up 51 per cent of the workforce. The Judiciary also reported 1,280 recent staff appointments, including 53 judges and 100 magistrates.