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Attorney General Dorcas Oduor and the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja.

A businessman has sued the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and the Attorney General Dorcas Oduor over a canteen contract he signed with the police at Capitol Hill Police Station, following the facility’s closure.

Mohamed Ibrahim Osman, suing on behalf of City Gava Foods Limited, wants the High Court to order compensation based on projected returns contained in a feasibility study conducted before the canteen was established.

He is also seeking a declaration that the closure of the station did not automatically cancel the canteen contract and an order compelling the IG Kanja to honour its terms.

The businessman owns 800 shares in City Gava, while the other shareholder, Abdirazack Mohamed, holds 200 shares.

The closure of Capitol Hill Police Station was part of a government plan to allocate the land to the Africa Trade Insurance Agency, financial sector regulators, the Scouts and St John Ambulance Kenya. Policing responsibilities were transferred to Kilimani Police Station, Kenyatta Hospital Police Post, Golf Course Police Post and KEMRI Patrol Base.

Following the closure, Osman, through his lawyer Andrew Kiluva, wrote to the Deputy Inspector General of Police on June 23 and September 2, 2026, seeking an update on the canteen tender.

He says he received no response.

In court filings, he argues the Kenya Police Service advertised the canteen tender in July 2021 and notified him that his bid had won in a letter dated October 18, 2021.

The letter, signed by Stephen Mbasu, set the monthly rent at Sh180,000.

Before setting up the business, City Gava commissioned a feasibility study that identified potential demand from police officers, visitors to the station and workers at nearby banks and other institutions in Upper Hill.

The study estimated that the company would need to invest Sh8.5 million to renovate the premises and convert the canteen into a fully fledged restaurant.

The proposed restaurant was expected to accommodate between 100 and 150 customers.

The study also projected that it would benefit from the company's existing brand recognition through its Nairobi Central Business District branch, helping it compete on food quality and pricing.

Using the performance of the CBD branch as a benchmark, the study projected that the Capitol Hill outlet would generate annual revenue of Sh142 million in its first year, equivalent to about Sh11.83 million a month. By the fifth year, annual turnover was projected to reach Sh278 million.

Monthly operating costs, including transport, cleaning and salaries, were estimated at Sh4.6 million in the first year, rising to Sh7.5 million by the fifth year.

The study further projected earnings of Sh51.7 million in the first year, with the figure expected to rise by Sh18.9 million by the fifth year.

“The venture's success depends on operating terms with the police authority, maintaining City Gava's existing quality and cost control standards at the new site, and executing a disciplined institutional-sales strategy for police and government meal contracts,” the report filed in court states.

It described the location as prime, citing potential walk-in customers, demand from police officers and members of the public visiting the station, as well as its proximity to businesses and institutions in Upper Hill.

Kanja and Oduor filed a memorandum on November 20, 2026, confirming that they had been served with the suit. They are yet to file their defence.