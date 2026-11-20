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Chief Justice Martha Koome during the launch of SOJAR annual report on November 20 2026. [David Gichuru,Standard]

Chief Justice Martha Koome has declared Kenyans should not have to buy justice, warning judicial officers against bribery, corruption and favouritism in the administration of justice.

Koome issued a stern warning to judges, magistrates and Judiciary staff, insisting that no Kenyan should be forced to make unlawful payments to access services they are constitutionally entitled to receive.

She said corruption in the justice system undermines public confidence in the courts and contradicts the very purpose of the institution entrusted with protecting the rule of law.

“I wish to make it clear, as we have always said, and I've made it part of all my public announcements, that there is no place for corruption, bribery, favouritism, or any form of misconduct in the administration of justice,” Koome said.

“No Kenyan should be asked to make unlawful payments to obtain a service to which they are entitled,” she added.

Speaking during the presentation of the State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Annual Report for the 2025/2026 financial year on Friday at Supreme Court building, the CJ said the Judiciary would strengthen internal mechanisms to detect misconduct and ensure those involved are held accountable.

“We shall continue strengthening the systems necessary to prevent misconduct, continue to work with all the stakeholders to address those complaints and encourage them to report, and we shall handle those complaints fairly and hold those responsible accountable,” she said.

Her remarks come amid continued public scrutiny of the Judiciary's integrity, with the institution acknowledging the need to strengthen accountability and improve how complaints against judicial officers are handled.

The report shows that the Office of the Judiciary Ombudsman received 1,243 complaints from members of the public during the financial year, of which 1,100, representing 89 per cent, were resolved.

The Judicial Service Commission also handled 259 petitions against judges, with 168 concluded during the reporting period.

Additionally, 16 disciplinary cases were initiated against judicial officers, seven of which had been concluded by the end of the financial year.

Koome said the figures demonstrate progress in resolving complaints but also point to the need for greater responsiveness and accountability within the institution.

“Courts cannot command public confidence merely because we possess constitutional authority. That confidence must be earned every day through our conduct as judges, judicial officers, and staff,” she said.

She added that the fairness of court proceedings, the quality of decisions and the treatment of court users were central to building public trust.

The Judiciary has also established court integrity committees, strengthened complaints-handling mechanisms and introduced performance management systems as part of efforts to improve institutional accountability.

Koome's warning came as she presented a report showing that courts resolved 576,702 cases against 561,580 filed during the year, translating into a case clearance rate of 103 per cent.

Despite the improved performance, the Judiciary continues to grapple with financial and staffing constraints, with Koome revealing that it received only 0.93 per cent of the national budget.

She said the institution requires additional resources to expand court services, recruit judicial personnel and improve access to justice across the country.

The CJ maintained that the Judiciary remained committed to ensuring every Kenyan could access justice without discrimination, undue delays or unlawful demands for payment.