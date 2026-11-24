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Rufus Mutuku, 44, who was found dead inside a police cell at Kiamaina Police Post in Bahati, Nakuru County. [Courtesy, IPOA]

The autopsy report of a Nakuru lecturer who died inside the cell of Kiamaina Police Post, Bahati, has left his family with more questions than answers.

Rufus Mutuku, 44, was placed in custody on November 15 at around 12.30 am for alleged assault and malicious damage to property.

However, the next morning, his lifeless body was found. The police said that lecturer Kenya Industrial Training Institute, (KITI), had hanged himself using his jeans.

An autopsy conducted on him also concluded that he died of strangulation, with Dr Benard Migie and Titus Ngulungu, pathologists, forming the opinion that it was self-hanging.

“We did not find any other injuries on him after examining his body. We conclude that he died of neck compression and we favour self-hanging,” said Ngulungu.

Dr Migie insisted that the autopsy was just part of the evidence that would be used during further investigations, noting that detectives had collected specimens from the deceased and his clothing, to assist in further investigations.

However, despite the report, Mutuku’s family still feel that there were more questions to be answered, especially after visiting the police cell where he allegedly committed suicide.

His father Benson Mutuku said that looking at the cell, he could not believe that his son was able to hang himself.

“The distance between where he allegedly tied the jeans and the ground is so short that he had to squat in order to apply pressure on his neck,” said Benson.

He added that he could also not understand how jeans could exert the same pressure on the neck as a rope to the point of strangulation.

According to Benson, after observing the scene, it was clear that the circumstances as narrated by the police did not add up and contained many gaps.

“We are not yet satisfied, and we want the police to do more and investigate further. We hope that the investigation process will be fair,” said Benson.

Benson stated that even after the autopsy report, he is unsure if his son killed himself or if there was foul play, adding that he had been hanged elsewhere and then the incident stage-managed to cover up.

He cried for his first-born son, who provided for his Grade 9 child and for him too, saying he had died too soon.

He described Mutuku as a polite person who, despite his drinking habit, did not have issues with anyone.

“When sober, my son was the best person. He had no issues with anyone, and he was a lecturer, someone respected at an institution,” said Benson.

Mutuku’s brother, Jefferson, said he believed the police cells were no longer safe for suspects and urged the police to improve surveillance.

He wondered how a person could die in a police cell, whether by hanging themselves or otherwise.

“Measures need to be put in place to ensure every suspect in a police cell is safe. The police need to check on all suspects at all times or else the cells would turn to a death trap,” he lamented.

Jefferson said he believed his brother could not kill himself, because he had so many opportunities to do so, noting that he was an addict who had even been taken to rehab.

He wondered how, for 44 years, he was safe and sound, but as soon as he was detained in a police cell, he died in a manner that could not be explained.

David Kuria, a human rights defender, noted that death in police cells had become a norm in Kenya, but no actions have been taken against culprits. He called for investigation bodies to hold those responsible to account.

Bahati Sub County Police Commander Elisha Obado said Mutuku’s lover Mary Nyambura reported him to the police, alleging that he assaulted her and damaged her property.

"The woman came to the police station at around 12.30 am and filed a complaint about her lover. After one hour, they brought the suspect," he said.

Obado said they booked the suspect, who was in good condition but appeared drunk, but in the morning, they found him dead with his jeans tied around his neck.