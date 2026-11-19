Audio By Vocalize

Rufus Mutuku, 44, who was found dead inside a police cell at Kiamaina Police Post in Bahati, Nakuru County. [Courtesy, IPOA]

A 44-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault and malicious damage to property has died in custody at Kiamaina Police Post in Bahati Sub-County, Nakuru County.

While police maintain that Rufus Mutuku took his own life, serious questions linger over how a detainee could die inside a manned police station—and why officers allegedly delayed notifying his partner for hours.

Bahati Sub-County Police Commander Elisha Obado confirmed the death, stating that Mutuku hanged himself using his jeans.

According to Obado, Mutuku's partner, Mary Nyambura, reported him to the police post on Sunday night, alleging that he had assaulted her and vandalised her property.

"The woman came to the police station at around 12.30am and filed a complaint about her lover. After one hour, they brought the suspect, who was a bit drunk," Obado said.

The police commander noted that officers booked Mutuku, who appeared intoxicated but in good physical condition, intending to process him the following morning. However, Obado said officers found him dead when they checked the cells at 6:00 am.

"The suspect had hanged himself by tying the jeans on the window grills," Obado confirmed.

He added that Mutuku was alone in the cell at the time and that the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) had taken over the investigation, as required for all deaths in police custody.

However, Nyambura’s account of the events raises troubling contradictions. She explained that she and Mutuku had lived together peacefully for a year and eight months prior to the incident. On Sunday night, Mutuku returned home intoxicated and began smashing the house windows after finding her absent.

"As I was heading home I found him near the house. He apologised and said he had vandalised my property. I asked that we go home and, true to his words, the house had been vandalised," she recounted.

Nyambura said that as she finished calling the house agent, Mutuku slapped her and subsequently assaulted both her and a friend who tried to intervene. Inside the house, Mutuku allegedly lit a gas cylinder and shut the door in an attempt to torch the residence, prompting neighbours to intervene and remove the cylinder after the women screamed for help. Mary Nyambura points to broken window glass at her house in Maili Sita, Bahati, Nakuru County, which she says was damaged by her late partner, Rufus Mutuku, on the night he was arrested following a domestic dispute. [Kipsang Joseph,Standard]

After Mutuku damaged her electronics during the commotion, Nyambura fled to Kiamaina Police Post to file a report. She confirmed that Mutuku followed her to the station and surrendered himself voluntarily.

"He was apologetic to me and even asked the police to detain him until morning when he would come and explain everything to me," she said.

When Nyambura returned to the post on Monday morning, officers asked if she had brought him tea and inquired whether she intended to press charges or reconcile.

"I told them that I had no issues and that I did not want the matter to go to court," she stated.

Despite officers claiming they discovered Mutuku's body at 6:00 am, Nyambura said police withheld the information from her until past 1:00 pm. Instead, officers accompanied her back to her house to photograph the vandalised property and kept her waiting at the post without allowing her to see him.

When her phone battery died, officers granted her 30 minutes to go home and charge it, only to summon her back to the station as soon as she arrived at her house.

"When I returned, they told me that my boyfriend had hanged himself in the cells and I was shocked," she said.

Upon viewing the open cell, Nyambura saw Mutuku slumped in a squatting position with his jeans tied around his neck—a sight that immediately raised red flags for her. She questioned how he could have torn or cut the heavy denim fabric inside a cell without alerting officers on duty.

"I did not speak; I just rushed out and screamed. He was not a man like that, and suicide was the last thing I thought he would do," she said.

Nyambura further alleged that officers called her later that evening, pressuring her to obtain a P3 medical examination form to document assault injuries, despite her repeated insistence that she was not pressing charges.

"They pressured me to get the form, but I was advised otherwise," she said.

When she questioned the officers' insistence on the P3 form, they claimed Mutuku had sustained injuries—alleging he had been beaten by local residents—and needed documentation. Nyambura refuted this claim, insisting Mutuku was never attacked by a mob and had only bruised his hand while breaking her windows.

Human rights defender David Kuria has joined calls for an independent, thorough investigation, warning that custodial deaths have become alarmingly frequent over the past year and must not be swept under the rug.