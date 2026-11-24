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African savanna elephants, also called African bush elephants (Loxodonta africana, Elephantidae family) gather beside a concrete wildlife watering trough at Rukinga Wildlife Sanctuary near Maungu in Taita Taveta County, Kenya on June 28 2026. [AFP]

An activist has gone to court seeking to compel the national government to reveal the details of the Thamani Asili Programme deal between Kenya and a US company.

In the case that is before Justice Roselyn Aburili of the Constitutional Division of the High Court, Francis Awino wants the agreement to be laid bare for scrutiny by Kenyans.

He has sued Tourism CS Rebecca Miano, Attorney General Dorcas Oduor, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Treasury CS John Mbadi and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

The Nature Conservancy, Enduring Earth and the National Land Commission (NLC) have all been named as interested parties.

The Kenyan government through CS Miano on October 21, 2026, announced that it was entering a 10-year deal between KWS, Enduring Earth and Nature Conservancy at the Tsavo West national park.

“Our objective is clear: to protect nature, strengthen communities and ensure that conservation contributes to the prosperity of the people who safeguard our natural heritage,” she said during the launch.

It will cost Sh20 billion, with the Kenyan government contributing Sh10 billion and the balance from the Nature Conservancy.

The programme is poised to support conservation in four priority landscapes in 31 counties, benefitting 1.6 million people, creating around 20,000 jobs and strengthening 130 community conservancies.

The programme targets farmers, community members in the tourism industry and conservancies.

It is the finer details of this agreement that have seen Awino rush to court seeking to understand it.

“I am concerned that a programme of such considerable financial magnitude, geographical scope and duration necessarily raises important questions regarding the constitutional obligations of the Government of Kenya and the rights and interests of the communities whose land and natural resources may be affected,” he says in his affidavit.

He adds that the programme will involve Sh10 billion taxpayer’s money and it should be properly authorised, budgets, administered and accounted for in accordance with the constitution and public finance laws.

He says he is yet to see this information anywhere since the October launch and whether there are consequences of non-performance especially from the Kenyan government.

“That, I believe that the complete executed financing instruments are material documents which ought to be made available to the public, subject to lawful exemptions, considering that the programme involves public resources and matters substantial national interest.”

He questions to what extent the communities whiting the targeted landscapes in the 31 counties will be affected and whether they had been informed of the programme before the Kenyan government gave its commitment.

Awino argues that the government has not revealed whether it conducted any public participation including notices, consultation reports, minutes, stakeholder submissions and responses by the responsible institutions.

He also wants to know whether the views of the community were considered and whether their land rights were considered.

The activist cautions that he is not implying that the Thamani Asili Programme has participated in displacement or unlawful restriction of land access but is concerned non-disclosure has made it hard for communities to know the truth of the deal.

He says that he is concerned about the criteria used to select beneficiaries from the programme and how the resources will be distributed fairly within the community.

“That the strengthening of community conservancies ought to be accompanies by transparent governance arrangements that ensure communities are not merely beneficiaries in name by are meaningfully involved in decisions concerning the management of their land and natural resources,” Awino says.

The case also seeks to have the government show that it has established legal and budgetary arrangements to contribute the Sh10 billion for the programme.

Justice Aburili in her orders did not certify the case as urgent but directed Awino to serve all parties, who are to reply within 14 days.

After their responses, Awino will have 14 days to file his rejoinder before the matter is mentioned on February 1, 2027.