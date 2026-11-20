Audio By Vocalize

Chief Justice Martha Koome said the High Court order was vacated on Friday morning. [Courtesy, Martha Koome X]

Judges and magistrates have suffered a major setback in their bid to stop the publication of individual performance records after Chief Justice Martha Koome announced that the court order blocking the disclosure had been lifted.

Koome said the High Court order was vacated on Friday morning after the Judiciary informed the court that the 2025/2026 State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Report (SOJAR) had already been published in the Kenya Gazette and transmitted to Parliament.

The Chief Justice made the announcement while officially presenting the annual report at the Supreme Court in Nairobi, insisting that there was no court order stopping the launch.

"Later in the afternoon we received an order stopping the publication of part of the report but I want to report that we are all abiding," Koome said.

She explained that the Judiciary had moved to court last night and informed Justice David Mburu that the report had already been published before the conservatory orders were issued.

"We went to court and informed the court that the report had already been published. The Kenya Gazette had transmitted to Parliament," she said.

Koome further disclosed that the order was lifted on Friday morning because it had been overtaken by events, dismissing concerns that the Judiciary was proceeding with the launch in defiance of court directions.

"The order was lifted this morning because it was issued after it had been overtaken by events," she said.

The controversy erupted on Thursday after High Court Judge Mburu issued conservatory orders prohibiting the Judicial Service Commission and the Chief Justice from publishing individual performance data for judges and judicial officers in the SOJAR report.

The orders followed a petition by Nairobi resident Duncan Kariuki, who challenged the publication, arguing that the data lacked a clear legal and policy framework and could expose judicial officers to ridicule, cyber harassment and threats to their independence.

The petitioner also questioned the accuracy of the figures, arguing that publishing raw statistics without considering the complexity of cases and different working conditions could create unfair comparisons among judicial officers.

However, Koome maintained that the Judiciary remained committed to respecting court orders and engaging its stakeholders.

"We are very, very careful to obey court orders and to listen to our stakeholders and comply with the law," she said.

The individual performance records have attracted public interest after the Judiciary disclosed the number of judgments, rulings and other determinations delivered by individual judges, magistrates and other judicial officers during the 2025/2026 financial year.

The report marks an unprecedented move towards individual accountability in the Judiciary, although the disclosure has triggered debate over whether numerical output alone can fairly measure judicial performance.