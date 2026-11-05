Three more bodies recovered from collapsed Eastleigh building, raising death toll to five

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The multi-agency team searches through the rubble of the collapsed multi-storey building in Eastleigh, Nairobi County, for survivors. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Rescue workers have pulled three more bodies from the rubble of a building that collapsed in Eastleigh, Nairobi a fortnight ago.

The Director National Disaster Management Unit, Duncan Ochieng, PhD, told The Standard that the bodies were discovered late Wednesday night and in the early hours of Thursday as rescue operations entered day 14.

The three bodies add to two female bodies that were recovered from the scene on November 1 and November 3 bringing the total number of people killed in the collapse to five.

The development comes even as families that have reported missing kin are still camping at the site hoping to get news about them.

The bodies were taken to the Nairobi Funeral Home and where they will undergo a post mortem and identification.

The two bodies recovered before will undergo an autopsy and identification on Thursday, November 5

The government has already asked family members who have reported their kin missing to go at the funeral home where autopsies will take place and DNA samples taken for identification.

The multi-storey building which was still under construction collapsed on October 23, 2026, at around 1pm and as rescue efforts began the team said that they suspected some 10 people could have been trapped in the rubble.

Four survivors were rescued from the building including a pregnant woman and were taken to the Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment.

After the collapse the National Construction Authority (NCA) identified the developer, contractor, architect and structural engineer listed for the collapsed building.

In a statement, the authority said that the building was registered on July 30, 2025, as a proposed development on 9th Street in Eastleigh

It identified 9th Street Plaza Limited as the developer and Stromax Holdings E.A. Limited as the contractor.

Emmanuel Mwangi Maina was listed as the project architect, while Joseph Muturi Mugu was named as the structural engineer.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja while speaking at the scene said that the project had failed to comply with construction guidelines.

He said the county had forwarded relevant information to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for further investigation.