Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Three more bodies recovered from collapsed Eastleigh building, raising death toll to five

By Fred Kagonye | Nov. 5, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The multi-agency team searches through the rubble of the collapsed multi-storey building in Eastleigh, Nairobi County, for survivors. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Rescue workers have pulled three more bodies from the rubble of a building that collapsed in Eastleigh, Nairobi a fortnight ago.

The Director National Disaster Management Unit, Duncan Ochieng, PhD, told The Standard that the bodies were discovered late Wednesday night and in the early hours of Thursday as rescue operations entered day 14.

The three bodies add to two female bodies that were recovered from the scene on November 1 and November 3 bringing the total number of people killed in the collapse to five.

The development comes even as families that have reported missing kin are still camping at the site hoping to get news about them.

The bodies were taken to the Nairobi Funeral Home and where they will undergo a post mortem and identification.

The two bodies recovered before will undergo an autopsy and identification on Thursday, November 5

The government has already asked family members who have reported their kin missing to go at the funeral home where autopsies will take place and DNA samples taken for identification.

The multi-storey building which was still under construction collapsed on October 23, 2026, at around 1pm and as rescue efforts began the team said that they suspected some 10 people could have been trapped in the rubble.

Four survivors were rescued from the building including a pregnant woman and were taken to the Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment.

After the collapse the National Construction Authority (NCA) identified the developer, contractor, architect and structural engineer listed for the collapsed building.

In a statement, the authority said that the building was registered on July 30, 2025, as a proposed development on 9th Street in Eastleigh

It identified 9th Street Plaza Limited as the developer and Stromax Holdings E.A. Limited as the contractor.

Emmanuel Mwangi Maina was listed as the project architect, while Joseph Muturi Mugu was named as the structural engineer.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja while speaking at the scene said that the project had failed to comply with construction guidelines.

He said the county had forwarded relevant information to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for further investigation.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Eastleigh Building Collapse Eastleigh Collapsed Building Collapsed Buildings
.

Similar Articles

Yes, amend this law that steps aside long before a building collapses
Yes, amend this law that steps aside long before a building collapses
Opinion
By Isaac Kalua Green
11 days ago
.

Latest Stories

Mbadi urges universities to invest in research to boost Agenda 2063
Mbadi urges universities to invest in research to boost Agenda 2063
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
58 mins ago
Inter-religious council to issue 'guide for electing leaders'
National
By Jacob Ochiro
1 hr ago
When voters speak, politicians must listen: Lessons for Kenya in US midterm elections
Opinion
By Luchettu Likaka
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Weak link? Judiciary under fire over failure to rein in police impunity
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Weak link? Judiciary under fire over failure to rein in police impunity
Missing lawyer mystery deepens as police falter
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Missing lawyer mystery deepens as police falter
How woman buying curtains for a new home met her death in Eastleigh
By  Pkemoi Ng’enoh and Newton Kimaiyo 1 hr ago
How woman buying curtains for a new home met her death in Eastleigh
Gachagua's challenge as rivals defy his Mt Kenya dominance
By Prestone Murunga 1 hr ago
Gachagua's challenge as rivals defy his Mt Kenya dominance
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved