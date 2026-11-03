Second body found 11 days after Eastleigh building collapse

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A second body has been recovered from the rubble of a collapsed multi-storey building in Eastleigh, Nairobi, as search-and-rescue operations enter their 11th day.

The National Police Service (NPS) said on Tuesday that a multi-agency rescue team retrieved the body of a woman from the site, raising the number of fatalities to two.

Four people have so far been rescued alive from the rubble, according to the police and were taken to the Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment.

In a statement, the NPS said it was continuing to support the rescue operation, while extending condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Police urged members of the public to keep away from the affected site to allow emergency responders and rescue personnel to carry out their work without interference.

"Members of the public are urged to keep away from the affected site to allow emergency responders, specialised equipment, and rescue personnel to continue the arduous task of clearing the remaining debris," the service stated.

The latest recovery comes 11 days after the multi-storey building under construction collapsed along 9th Street in Eastleigh on October 23, 2026, trapping construction workers and other people who may have been inside the structure.