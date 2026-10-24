Who is behind the ill-fated Eastleigh building? Police begin hunt

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Rescue workers at the scene of the collapsed building in Eastleigh 9th street, Nairobi County. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Police have launched a manhunt for the owner and contractor of a building that collapsed Friday, October 23, in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area.

“The National Police Service has initiated a comprehensive investigation, in collaboration with other relevant professional bodies, to establish the cause of the collapse and determine criminal liability,” Police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said in a statement.

“Any individual or entity found culpable of negligence or of violating building regulations will face the full force of the law.”

Nyaga said police were part of a multiagency team at the scene, where the search for survivors continued. Rescue workers at the scene of the collapsed building in Eastleigh 9th street, Nairobi County. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

“We urge members of the public to stay completely clear of Yusuf Haji Avenue and 9th Street to give heavy excavators, specialised canine units and rescue personnel unhindered access to perform their duties without interference,” he said.

As of 4 pm Saturday, seven people believed to be trapped under the rubble had yet to be rescued. Two people rescued yesterday are still admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

Earlier Saturday, at least 31 families reported their relatives missing as coordinated rescue efforts entered their second day. No deaths have been reported so far. Rescue workers at the scene of the collapsed building in Eastleigh 9th street, Nairobi County. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The National Construction Authority (NCA) on Friday evening identified the developer, contractor, architect and structural engineer listed for the collapsed building.

The Authority has faced scrutiny over its oversight role, as Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said the project had failed to comply with construction guidelines. He said the county had forwarded relevant information to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for further investigation.

In a statement, the NCA said the building was registered on July 30, 2025, as a proposed development on 9th Street in Eastleigh.

It identified 9th Street Plaza Limited as the developer and Stromax Holdings E.A. Limited as the contractor. Emmanuel Mwangi Maina was listed as the project architect, while Joseph Muturi Mugu was named as the structural engineer.

This is a developing story and is being updated…