ICC deputy prosecutor visits Kenya ahead of regional conference on sexual violence

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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi (center), International Criminal Court (ICC) Deputy Prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan and the Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga (R).

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has welcomed International Criminal Court (ICC) Deputy Prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan to Kenya ahead of a regional conference on conflict-related sexual violence.

The conference will bring together legal, investigative and prosecutorial experts from across Africa to strengthen the investigation and prosecution of sexual violence committed during armed conflict, political unrest and periods of instability.

Mudavadi, accompanied by Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga, said accountability was essential to protecting survivors’ dignity and strengthening public confidence in justice institutions.

“Justice must remain at the centre of our response to conflict-related sexual violence. By strengthening accountability and working with international partners, we can ensure that survivors are heard, their dignity upheld and perpetrators held responsible for their actions,” he said.

Speaking at a reception for delegates at Trademark Hotel in Nairobi, Ingonga described conflict-related sexual violence as a serious human rights concern across Africa, particularly during armed conflict, political unrest and post-election violence.

“Kenya has continued to strengthen its criminal justice institutions and prosecutorial capacity to ensure that victims of crime can access justice,” said the DPP.

The conference, he added, would provide an opportunity to share experiences, build partnerships and equip investigators and prosecutors with the specialised skills needed to handle complex cases while supporting survivors.

Kenya’s hosting of the meeting follows advocacy by Ingonga during engagements in the Netherlands in March 2024 and April 2026. It is the second African country to host the conference.

The meeting also seeks to promote cooperation among criminal justice agencies and international institutions, share best practices and develop practical approaches to investigations, prosecutions and survivor-centred responses to conflict-related sexual violence.