Disputed Will stalls ex-mayor's estate payout as kin appeal

What should have been a family inheritance has turned into a bitter legal battle, with a disputed Will, allegations of forgery and accusations of exclusion threatening to deepen divisions among the relatives of former Nakuru Mayor Joseck Thuo Ngeta.
Years after his death, the fight over his multimillion-shilling estate remains unresolved, with family members divided over who should inherit the property, who should manage it and whether the document guiding its distribution is genuine.
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