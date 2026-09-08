Three Isiolo county officials face arrest for contempt of court over Sh4.5m debt

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Justice Oguttu Mboya of the Environment and Land Court in Meru has ordered the arrest of three Isiolo County Government officials for contempt of court.

Justice Mboya cited the senior officials for failure to settle a debt owed to the law firm Mbogo and Muriuki for legal services they rendered.

The judge ordered the Isiolo County Police Commander to arrest County Secretary Dade Boru , Finance, ICT and Economic Planning Chief Officer Habiba Galgalo and County Executive Committee Member for Finance, ICT and Economic Planning Lucy Kagwiria.

Justice Mboya ordered the police boss to arrest and present the three before court for mitigation and sentencing or committal.

"The warrants of arrest in terms of clause (3) above shall be executed/enforced by the Isiolo County Police Commandant. Upon arrest of the designated officers, they shall be brought before the court for purposes of mitigation and consequential sentencing or committal," he said.

The officials had been directed to settle Sh4,538,458.

"The respondents have not complied with the orders that were issued on May 13, 2026," Justice Mboya said.

He said as such, the officials were guilty of contempt, as they also did not offer any explanation for non-compliance with the court orders.

"The officers whose details are captured at the foot of the prayer number 3 of the application, be and are hereby cited and found guilty for being in contempt of the orders of mandamus issued on May 13, 2026," he said.

Justice Mboya set the matter for mention on September 17, 2026, to confirm arrest and to issue further directions.

Lawyer Ken Muriuki had earlier told the court that it had issued orders in November last year, but the officers had disregarded and ignored them, because the money had not been paid.

The judge said the trio were guilty of contempt and stand committed to serve a term of six months at Meru GK Prison in Meru county.

"The contemnors are hereby committed to serve six months sentence at Meru GK Prison in line with orders issued on November 24, 2025," he said.

The Environment and Land Court at Isiolo also directed the police commander to apprehend the three officials, in a document signed by Senior Resident Magistrate Maureen Odhiambo.