Court issues warrants of arrest against three Isiolo County officials over contempt

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Justice Oguttu Mboya of the Environment and Land Court at Meru has issued warrants of arrest against three Isiolo County Government officials for contempt of court.



It is the second warrant of arrest issued against the same officials for failure to settle money owed to the law firm Mbogo and Muriuki for legal services rendered.



Justice Mboya directed the Isiolo County Police Commander to arrest County Secretary Dade Boru, Finance, ICT and Economic Planning Chief Officer Habiba Galgalo and County Executive Committee Member for Finance, ICT and Economic Planning Lucy Kagwiria.



The three are expected to be arrested and escorted to the Meru GK Prison to serve six months for contempt, after failing to comply with an earlier order issued in November last year.



The court had directed they pay Sh3, 970, 336 but they failed to settle the full amount, as a balance of Sh236,199 remained unpaid.



The decretal amount had been Sh3, 540, 525, plus an interest of Sh495, 674.



Justice Oguttu asked the police commander (Isaac Sang) to apprehend the officers before the court as they had not complied with directives he issued earlier.



"As noted in the margin, together with execution officer's expenses and fees, if any, to bring the said judgement-debtor before the court with all convenient speed," he said.



He added: "You are further commanded to return this warrant as soon as it is executed or the money noted in the margin is tendered to you with an endorsement certifying the day on which and manner in which it has been executed, or the reason why it has not been executed."



Prosecution lawyer Ken Muriuki had earlier told the court that it had issued orders in November last year, but the officers had disregarded and ignored them, because the money had not been paid.



The county officials were cited for contempt, resulting in the issuance of warrants of arrest.



The judge said the trio were guilty of contempt and stand committed to jail, and were to serve a term of six months at Meru GK Prison in Meru County.



"The contemnors are hereby committed to serve six months sentence at Meru GK Prison in line with orders issued on November 24, 2025," he said.