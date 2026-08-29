Mugithi stars Samidoh, Wa Jane face legal battle over JB Maina hits

JB Maina sues Samidoh and Waithaka wa Jane over alleged unauthorised use of his songs. [File, Standard]

Whenever music lovers meet, they savour a sweet mix of songs played by musicians, kindling their hearts on fire for songs in local languages.

However, this may end, especially for Gikuyu musicians, after Mugithi artiste John Boniface Maina, who is known by the stage name JB Maina, decided to sue Samuel Muchoki, popularly known as Samidoh, and Waithaka wa Jane for entertaining Kikuyu song lovers with what he claims are his compositions.