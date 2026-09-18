Youth urged to be innovative amid job scarcity

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Send-off ceremony for 21 nursing students who are leaving for apprenticeship opportunities in Germany on September 18, 2026. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

Youth have been urged to rethink their approach to employment and look beyond the traditional white-collar jobs as unemployment continues to challenge thousands of graduates entering the labour market.

Speaking during a send-off ceremony for 21 nursing students who are leaving for apprenticeship opportunities in Germany, Mount Kenya University Council Chairman and Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Vincent Gaitho,.

Gaitho challenged graduates to make use of the skills and knowledge acquired in institutions of higher learning to create their own employment opportunities.

He urged young people to take up available jobs without discrimination while also exploring entrepreneurship and other forms of self-employment.

He noted that failure to secure employment after years of study can leave graduates disappointed, urging them instead to remain open to opportunities that can provide them with a livelihood.

Gaitho also placed responsibility on government and the private sector, calling for concerted efforts to expand employment opportunities for the growing number of young people entering the workforce.

He urged both county and national governments to create more avenues for young people to earn a living, while calling on private companies to open up more opportunities for youth.

Financial institutions, he said, also have a role to play by developing special funds and affordable financial packages to support youth enterprises and enable young people to start and grow small businesses.

The sentiments were echoed by MKU Vice Chancellor Professor Deogratius Jaganyi, who urged students to remain open-minded while pursuing higher education and deliberately acquire additional skills that can improve their chances of earning a living.

Jaganyi noted that some students are already using digital platforms and social media initiatives to generate income while still studying, demonstrating the potential of emerging opportunities beyond conventional employment.

The university's Germany apprenticeship programme is one such opportunity. The 21 students form the institution's sixth cohort of nursing apprentices heading to Germany, bringing the cumulative number of nurses placed through the programme to 105.

The initiative provides the graduates with an opportunity to gain international clinical exposure and practical experience while working in healthcare facilities in Germany.

According to Jaganyi, the programme also responds to healthcare staffing shortages in Europe and North America, where ageing populations have increased demand for qualified healthcare personnel.

For Kenya, the programme is expected to provide more than employment opportunities. The university says the international exposure will allow the nurses to acquire specialised expertise and advanced clinical methodologies that they can potentially bring back and apply in the country's healthcare system.

Jaganyi challenged the departing nurses to think beyond seeking government employment when they return, encouraging them to consider establishing their own healthcare facilities and creating employment for others.

Michael Mwangi and Hadijah Mwendwa described their selection for the programme as a major career milestone. They expressed confidence that the experience in Germany would equip them with advanced clinical skills and broader professional exposure.

The students also called for greater collaboration between government and educational institutions to create awareness about available opportunities and expand programmes that can help address the country's employment challenge.