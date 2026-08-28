We are implementing police reforms taskforce report, Ruto says

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President William Ruto at the Kiganjo Police Training College on August 28, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto on Friday, August 28, said that the Kenya Kwanza administration is implementing recommendations contained in the National Taskforce on Police Reforms report.

Speaking at the Kiganjo Police Training College during the pass-out of Kenya Police Service (KPS) graduates, Ruto said his government was aware of the demand for more from officers and also the need to improve their working, living and service conditions.

“We cannot demand professionalism, integrity and sacrifice from police officers while remaining indifferent to their remuneration, housing, healthcare, equipment, career progression, and psychological well-being.”

On salaries, he said that his administration had finished the third phase of implementing the report, where constables will earn Sh29,360 up from Sh21,645, with higher ranks also receiving a significant review.

“We will continue working with the National Police Service Commission and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission to ensure that remuneration remains fair, sustainable, and commensurate with the responsibilities and risks carried by our diligent officers.”

On housing, Ruto said that under the National Institutional Housing Programme they are planning to construct 47,464 housing units in 165 projects.

Of these, 2,000 units have been completed and some 9,500 units are at various stages of construction, with a further 24,000 under procurement.

“Major developments are under way here at Kiganjo, the General Service Unit headquarters in Ruaraka, GSU Training School in Embakasi and at other strategic locations,” said Ruto.

On health, Ruto said that under the Social Health Authority’s ‘Usalama Cover’ more than 138,000 police and prison officers had been onboarded together with their dependants.

He revealed plans to continually train police officers in response to new and emerging threats, and that the government was improving their equipment.

“We are modernising training in professional crowd management, intelligence-led operations, combating banditry, forensic investigation, cybercrime, emergency response, and the appropriate use of force,” said Ruto.

“We are also strengthening mobility, air support, surveillance, command and control, and providing officers with armoured vehicles, bulletproof vests, ballistic helmets, and other protective equipment.”

He added that the government was strengthening mental health and psycho-social support, modernising training, improving mobility, addressing career progression and expanding digital capabilities.

The President also unveiled new uniforms for general duty officers attached to KPS, saying that the new graduates will wear the uniform and they will be rolled out to their colleagues soon.

Officers from the General Service Unit and the Administration Police will maintain their current operational uniforms.

“We appreciate that a uniform does not necessarily create professionalism. Character, discipline, training, and conduct do. But the Government has listened because the identity, comfort, morale, and dignity of our officers matter greatly.

According to the President, the implementation aligns with the recently launched Beyond Vision 2030, saying that security is a constitutional right and a condition of human dignity and that police are partners in building Kenya’s future.