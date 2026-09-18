Kenya condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, demands cessation of hostilities

Audio By Vocalize

This handout satellite image released by Vantor shows a view of a pumping station. [AFP]

Kenya has condemned escalating missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, calling for an immediate end to hostilities and the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions on Yemen and the Houthis.

In a statement Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks on civilian infrastructure and sacred sites violate international humanitarian law and threaten regional stability.

“The Government of Kenya condemns the escalating missile and drone attacks directed against infrastructure facilities, civilian and sacred places in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and calls for the immediate cessation of the growing hostilities,” the ministry wrote.

Kenya has also expressed concern over threats to maritime trade in the Red Sea, calling for freedom of navigation and unimpeded access to the waterways.

“We call for unimpeded maritime waterways and the cessation of attacks against merchant and commercial vessels,” the ministry said, adding that Kenya remains committed to working with the international community to safeguard maritime security and legitimate trade.

Further, the government has reaffirmed its support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and said it remained focused on the safety of Kenyan nationals living and working in the kingdom.

It also called on all parties to exercise restraint and support a “Yemeni-led and Yemeni-owned political settlement” under the auspices of the United Nations.

The statement comes amid an escalation in fighting between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi movement, with both sides reporting cross-border attacks.

On Thursday, September 17, Saudi authorities said debris from an intercepted Houthi drone fell in Taif, killing a Yemeni resident and injuring two others. The debris also damaged buildings and vehicles, according to Saudi Civil Defense.

The Houthis have denied Saudi claims that they targeted Mecca. Their leader, Abdel-Malik al-Houthi, called the allegation false, according to reports.