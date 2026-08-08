Killing of Mt Elgon politician linked to planned controversial cleansing ritual

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Mt Elgon politician Nathan Wasama was shot on Thursday evening outside his house. [Courtesy]

The slain Mt Elgon politician Nathan Wasama was leading a cleansing ritual that involved cutting down two significant fig trees in Mt Elgon and Trans-Nzoia, which elders blamed for misfortune affecting the Sabaot and Bukusu communities.

The ceremony had faced strong opposition over the past year from a senior politician in Mt Elgon because of its perceived political significance.

Unknown assailants shot Wasama on Thursday evening outside his house as he stepped out of the bathroom at around 7pm.

Nothing was stolen during the shooting, heightening tensions in Bungoma and Trans-Nzoia counties.

Wasama, a former Chesikaki councillor, was among Laibon elders seeking security to fell the two fig trees, which their forefathers had guided them to cut down after 100 years of their existence.

The elders had criticised what they described as attempts by some leaders to frustrate the cleansing ritual.

"This is a crucial ceremony, but we are facing frustration and intimidation from some senior politicians that the cutting of the fig trees will have a negative political impact," Wasama told journalists in January this year in Kitale.

Some residents interviewed linked Wasama's killing to the planned ritual and his interest in the Mt Elgon parliamentary seat.

"The motive is clear: the planned ritual and politics. Unfortunately, those responsible for Wasama's death are shedding crocodile tears," confided a resident who declined to be named for security reasons.

Anger among residents was evident when they confronted Bungoma County Police Commander Anderson Njagi after a security team visited Wasama's home on Friday.

Despite Njagi's assurance that five people linked to the killing were being pursued, residents demanded the arrest of the alleged financier of the attack.

"Go for the financier of this killing. We know him, and he should be held accountable," shouted the residents.

Njagi attributed insecurity in the area to illegal guns allegedly possessed by elements of the Sabaot Land Defence Forces (SLDF).

"The government will not allow the return of the dark days. I worked here in 2008, and the scenario was horrifying," he said.

Njagi vowed to ensure outlawed militia elements operating in the constituency are eradicated.

He also announced plans for a security operation to seize illegal guns in the hands of civilians in Mt Elgon Constituency.

"Those with guns have to surrender them to the government, and we are going to deal with them according to the law," said Njagi.

Meanwhile, Sabaot elders in Trans-Nzoia County have called for calm as police investigate Wasama's killing.

Led by former Kitale Deputy Mayor Pius Mzee Kauka, the elders condemned the shooting of the former civic leader and demanded that those responsible be brought to justice.

"We urge the community to be calm and cooperate with police to bring to book the people responsible," said Kauka.

Police and the elders agreed that no stone should be left unturned in ensuring that Wasama's family receives justice.