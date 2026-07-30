EACC Arrests Seven Nakuru County Officials Over Sh120 Million Fraud

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) [File,Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested seven current and former senior Nakuru County officials together with a contractor over an alleged conflict of interest and procurement fraud involving county contracts worth Sh120 Million.



In a statement issued on Thursday,EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud confirmed the arrests, saying they followed investigations into allegations that Lorna Karamuta Mubichi, an Economist II at the Nakuru County Government, used companies owned by her husband to conduct business with the county while serving as a public officer.



According to the Commission, three companies linked to Mubichi's husband, Denken Building & Construction Limited, Murinchamba Investments Limited and Windcom Solutions Limited, were awarded 29 contracts by the county between the 2020/2021 and 2024/2025 financial years, receiving a total of Sh120,042,417.





EACC said investigations established that the companies were owned and controlled by Kenneth Muriithi Ndubi, Mubichi's husband, either solely or jointly with his brother, Brian Mwenda Ndubi.



The Commission further alleged that the companies used false documents to secure the tenders unlawfully and that part of the contract proceeds was transferred to joint bank accounts held by Mubichi and her husband. Investigators also traced payments from the contract proceeds to several senior county officials.



"The Commission found that Ms. Mubichi's private financial interests in the companies owned by her husband were in direct conflict with her official duties as an employee of the County Government of Nakuru, contrary to the principles of integrity and accountability expected of public officers," the CEO said.



Mohamud said the Director of Public Prosecutions had approved the prosecution of nine suspects on charges including conflict of interest, money laundering, acquisition of proceeds of crime, engaging in corrupt procurement practices and wilful failure to comply with procurement laws.



Those arrested are Lorna Karamuta Mubichi, Kenneth Muriithi Ndubi, Daniel Ndung'u Wainaina, Kennedy Mungai Barasa, Timothy Kiogora Muriithi, Peter Gitau Thabanja and Solomon Sirma.



They are expected to be arraigned before the Nakuru Law Courts on July 31, 2026.



EACC directed Brian Mwenda Ndubi and Josphat Kimemia, who are believed to have gone into hiding, to report to its South Rift Regional Office in Nakuru or the nearest EACC office for processing.



Mohamud reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to safeguarding public resources and ensuring those involved in corruption and economic crimes are held accountable.



He also urged State organs and public entities to strengthen compliance with the Conflict of Interest Act, 2025, through effective declaration, management and prevention of conflicts of interest among public