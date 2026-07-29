EACC arrests NG-CDF officials over alleged Sh4.8m Igembe North transformers scam

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EACC Chairman David Oginde and EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud at the Integrity Centre on July 13,2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Former Igembe North NG-CDF Fund Manager Pauline Waruguru Mwangi and two former constituency officials have been arrested over an alleged Sh4.8 million transformer fraud.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud confirmed the arrest of the three suspects, Waruguru alongside James Muroki Eusebio and James Ntonjira Ntongai, following investigations into the alleged misappropriation of public funds allocated during the 2014/2015 financial year.

Mohamud said EACC launched investigations following allegations that senior Igembe North NG-CDF officials misappropriated public funds meant to electrify six project sites.

The anti-graft agency said the arrests were carried out on Wednesday after investigations linked the suspects to the alleged misappropriation of the funds.

According to EACC, investigations established that the Igembe North NG-CDF Committee received Sh4.8 million to procure and install six electricity transformers at Buathine, Ethiopia, Ntobocui, Luciuti MCK, Marere Centre and Muurune, with Sh800,000 allocated for each transformer.

The Commission said the money was instead transferred into six project bank accounts before being withdrawn the same day by account signatories James Muroki Eusebio, James Ntonjira Ntongai and Joshua M'maroo, allegedly with the authority of former Fund Manager Waruguru.

"Investigations further revealed that although the Committee purported to have engaged the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) and the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) to undertake the project, both institutions confirmed that they neither received any payment nor any communication regarding the procurement. No transformers were procured or installed at any of the identified project sites," the Commission said.

Upon completing investigations, EACC forwarded the inquiry file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who approved the prosecution of the four suspects: Waruguru, Muroki, Ntonjira and M'maroo.

The four are set to face charges of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, unlawful acquisition of public property, abuse of office and misappropriation of Constituency Development Funds.

They are expected to be arraigned before the Meru Law Courts to take plea.

EACC said the fourth suspect, M'maroo, is yet to be arrested and has been directed to surrender to investigators.

"EACC hereby directs the remaining suspect, Joshua M'maroo, to present himself at the Commission's Upper Eastern Regional Office in Isiolo or any nearby EACC office for processing and arraignment," the Commission said.

The anti-graft agency reiterated its commitment to protecting public resources and pursuing those implicated in corruption.

"The Commission remains committed to safeguarding public resources and ensuring that all persons involved in corruption and economic crimes are held accountable," said EACC CEO Mohamud.