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US seeks extradition of six Kenyans in Sh96m cyber fraud crackdown

By Kamau Muthoni | Jul. 28, 2026
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The US is seeking the extradition of six Kenyans over an alleged multibillion-shilling email fraud targeting government agencies and universities. [Courtesy]

The United States of America (USA) has come calling for six Kenyans it claims are linked to the American Universities heist syndicate.

The Standard can exclusively reveal that the USA wants Elvis Omari Obaigwa, Francis Mobisa Asanyo, Peter Omari, Linus Karani, Bernard Morara Osoro and Godfrey Julius Mbogori extradited to the USA, claiming that they were allegedly engaged in business email compromise fraud schemes that siphoned billions of Kenyan shillings from the US government entities and academic institutions.

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