Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Legal battle erupts over decades of missing insurance payouts for dead civil servants

By Kamau Muthoni | Jul. 26, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google

When John Gitonga’s sister died, he hoped that the government would easily process her death-in-service benefits to take care of her orphaned children.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Gratuity Payments Civil Servants Retirement Benefits Civil Servants Pension
.

Latest Stories

Shadow of impunity: How decades of alleged atrocities by British soldiers in Kenya finally led to BATUK 's ouster
Shadow of impunity: How decades of alleged atrocities by British soldiers in Kenya finally led to BATUK 's ouster
Rift Valley
By Jacinta Mutura
29 mins ago
The Renaissance: Rise of Sifuna
Politics
By Standard Team
29 mins ago
The hurricane: How Sifuna's wave is rewriting Mulembe politics
Western
By Brian Kisanji
29 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

The Renaissance: Rise of Sifuna
By Standard Team 29 mins ago
The Renaissance: Rise of Sifuna
The hurricane: How Sifuna's wave is rewriting Mulembe politics
By Brian Kisanji 29 mins ago
The hurricane: How Sifuna's wave is rewriting Mulembe politics
Kalonzo's missing rallies: As Sifuna takes the political stage, where is the Wiper leader?
By Noel Nabiswa 29 mins ago
Kalonzo's missing rallies: As Sifuna takes the political stage, where is the Wiper leader?
Rattled President Ruto hits back at opposition
By Mary Imenza 29 mins ago
Rattled President Ruto hits back at opposition
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved