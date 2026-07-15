Kuresoi North MP escapes charges over shooting chaos

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Kuresoi North MP escapes charges as police fail to act by court deadline. [Courtesy]

Kuresoi North MP Alfred Mutai has avoided charges over links to the shooting chaos in Kuresoi North on June 19, 2026, where three people were shot, bus torched and vehicles were vandalised.

By yesterday evening, police had yet to prefer charges against him as directed by Senior Principal Magistrate Vincent Adet.

This was despite investigating Mutai for 21 days after they arrested and detained him for a night. Yesterday, Adet dismissed an application by Inspector Polycarp Magai through the prosecution to continue investigating Mutai for 21 more days.

He ordered the detectives to either charge Mutai by the closing of business yesterday or otherwise discharge him of any charges.

Magai had claimed that Mutai had frustrated the investigations by failing to appear before the offices of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, within the 21 days, as directed by the court.

“The MP did not heed the orders of the court to appear before the DCI offices, and we were unable to conclude investigations. We require 21 more days,” submitted Magai.

However, Mutai, through his Lawyers Steve Biko and Benson Guto, opposed Magai’s application, saying the same was not backed by any evidence. Guto said that Mutai, who was out on Sh100,000 cash bail, heeded all of the court’s directions, including visiting the police station in Kuresoi. He claimed that Magai had a chance to raise the complaint when the case was mentioned on July 2 but he did not and the claim that the investigations were frustrated was an afterthought.

Biko retaliated that the inspector did not swear any affidavit to defend his claim before the court.

“The detectives are employing delaying tactics because they have no charges against our client. The officer is not genuine,” submitted Biko. He pointed out that since no charges had been placed before the court against Mutai, the police had no option but to release him. “My client has demonstrated by his presence in court that he honours and obeys court orders,” said Biko. Adet ruled that Magai was not candid and he wondered how he did not inform the court of his claims, despite having many opportunities to complain before the court. “The officer has not demonstrated why he waited until today to raise the claim. He is not candid with the truth. The police should charge Mutai, or he shall be released,” ruled Adet. Detectives were investigating Mutai for alleged arson, malicious damage to property and assault during an Empowerment rally.

The orders were issued even as 12 people linked to the said chaos, allegedly instigated by Mutai during the empowerment rally, were discharged.

After investigating them for 21 days, police did not find any charges against the 12, who were arrested at Mutai’s residence. Adet discharged them, “The 12 are hereby discharged unless otherwise lawfully held.”

The 12 were being investigated for arson, assault and malicious property damage.

The chaos saw a mob torch a minibus, vehicles vandalised, and several other people injured. Shots were fired and stones hurled after two groups clashed. Youths involved in the Friday morning chaos were linked to the area MP Mutai and Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika. It occurred at Umoja Tulwet Senior School, where the Kenya Kwanza government was holding a youth and women empowerment rally. The 12 are Duncan Kiplangat, Samuel Kiprotich, Vincent Cheruiyot, Erick Kipkemoi, Cosmas Kipkurui, Wesley Kiprono, Korir Cheruiyot, Aaron Ngetich, Tyson Koech, Kevin Kimutai, Ibrahim Rono and Alex Yegon.

By the close of business yesterday, the police had not charged Mutai.