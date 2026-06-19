Police hunt for MP Mutai after Kuresoi chaos

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Kuresoi North MP Alfred Mutai. [File, Standard]

Police are looking for Kuresoi North MP Alfred Mutai after chaos in his constituency left three people nursing gunshot injuries.

Police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said that detectives were also looking for other people connected to the incident.

“We urge Hon. Mutai to present himself at the nearest police station to assist investigators in establishing the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” he said.

Chaos erupted when Mutai was allegedly denied entry to an empowerment meeting graced by Nakuru governor Susan Kihika, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, and Bahati MP Irene Njoki.

His supporters and suspected goons clashed with those from Kihika’s side.

“During the confrontation, several individuals sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment,” said Nyaga.

The three victims, Mohammed Ali, Job Kiprono and Isaac Cheruiyot, are receiving treatment at the Molo sub county hospital.

Kihika condemned the MP over the incident saying he had failed as a leader.

"You have no business being called mheshimiwa. You cannot shoot at your people who have come to seek empowerment!" said Kihika.

Additionally, a bus that had been used by the organizers to ferry people and tents to the meeting was set ablaze by unknown people.

Nyaga said that police were also probing the Muhoroni incident where goons armed with crude weapons attacked a Chemilil Academy in Kisumu County leaving close to 10 people nursing injuries.

So far three suspects, Bernard Ouma, Thomas Onyango, and Walter Owa, have been arrested by DCI detectives with Nyaga saying they are assisting with investigations.

“The suspects are pending arraignment in court upon completion of the investigations. Efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the attack.”

Nyaga warned against political intolerance witnessed in various parts of the country saying police will not hesitate to act against anyone involved.

“Such acts undermine public order, threaten national cohesion, and violate the constitutional rights of citizens to peacefully associate, assemble, and participate in political activities.”

Nyaga further warned members of public from participating in acts of violence and goonism adding that political competition should take place within the law.

“We call upon political leaders, their supporters, and all stakeholders to uphold peace, restraint, and respect for the rule of law as the country continues to strengthen its democratic institutions.”