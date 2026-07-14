Re-emergence of boda-riding criminals cause jitters

Igembe North Police officers show some of the motorcycles recovered from robbers at the Laare Police Station in Meru County. [File, Standard]

The emerging trend of gun-toting robbers storming business premises and environs is raising concern among residents in Nairobi and surrounding environs, where emboldened criminals strike at will, with the latest incident being witnessed in Ruaka, where a woman lost her pricey mobile phone.

The victim, identified as Priscah and her colleague, Bridget Amase, were standing outside a salon where they work when armed with a pistol and demanded the mobile from the former.