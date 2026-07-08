Family Seeks Justice After Woman Alleges Brutal Assault by Husband

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A family in Nairobi is appealing for justice for a 33-year-old woman who they say was brutally assaulted by her husband more than a year ago, leaving her with life-altering injuries.

They also accuse police of delaying investigations despite repeated reports and follow-ups.

According to the victim's brother, Mohamed Bishar, the incident occurred on May 13, 2025, in Pipeline, Nakuru County.

He alleges that his sister, Fozia Bishar, was assaulted by her husband, Abdifatah Noor, whom he identified as a military officer attached to the 60 Army Special Battalion in Gilgil.

Speaking to The Standard, Mohamed said the alleged assault left his sister unconscious and fighting for her life.

“He beat her until she fainted. We rushed her to hospital, where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for 14 days. We genuinely feared we were going to lose her,” he said.

The family says Fozia was eight months pregnant at the time of the alleged assault. According to Mohamed, doctors advised that she undergo an emergency Caesarean section after determining that both her life and that of her unborn child were at risk.

“When we arrived at the hospital, the doctors assessed her condition and told us the safest option was to deliver the baby immediately through a Caesarean section. They said it was necessary to save both the mother and the child,” he said.

The baby was taken from her by mother in-law and she has never set eyes on her since then.

Mohamed further alleged that his sister sustained multiple injuries after being beaten with an electrical extension cable, leaving her with permanent physical complications and emotional trauma.

“She has not recovered to date. One side of her body was affected, and she can barely do anything on her own without assistance. She hardly sleeps because she is still in pain. She remains on medication, but we have not seen significant improvement,” he said.

Despite reporting the matter to police shortly after the incident, Mohamed claims the family has seen little progress in the investigations.

“We reported the case expecting justice, but nothing has happened. Instead, we have been taken in circles while my sister's condition continues to deteriorate,” he said.

He further alleged that he spent more than Sh50,000 pursuing the case, including Sh10,000 which he claims he handed to the investigating officer, believing it would facilitate investigations.

“I have spent not less than Sh50,000 following this case. I even gave the investigating officer Sh10,000 in cash inside his car because I believed he was helping us. Up to now, nothing has happened, and we still have no justice,” he alleged.

The family says it has also spent nearly Sh200,000 on Fozia's treatment, her left side of her body is paralyzed and she cannot do anything on her own.

Fozia says the alleged assault was not an isolated incident. Fighting back tears during the interview, she claimed she had previously reported incidents of domestic violence to the police without any action being taken.

“That was not the first time he assaulted me. He had previously tried to strangle me twice. Every time I reported the incidents to the police, nothing happened. The last assault nearly cost me my life and that of my unborn baby,” she said.

Medical records and X-ray images seen by The Standard indicate that Fozia suffered serious injuries, including a dislocated left shoulder. According to the family, doctors have recommended surgery involving the insertion of a metal implant to restore the joint.

Beyond the physical injuries, Fozia says the greatest pain has been being separated from her daughter.

“My daughter would now be more than one-year-old, but she was taken away from me when she was only six months old. I don't know where she is or whether she is safe. Every day I pray that Allah protects her because there is nothing more I can do,” she said.

The family is now calling on the relevant authorities to expedite investigations into both the alleged assault and the handling of the case by police, saying they have waited long enough for justice.

“We are only asking for justice. My sister has suffered enough, and she continues to suffer every day. We want those responsible to be held accountable and for the law to take its course," Mohamed said.

When contacted, investigating officer Daniel Macharia Thuo of the Administration Police Central Police Station in Gilgil said the matter is no longer under their jurisdiction.

“We are aware of the case, but we are not handling it at the moment. The file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for further action,” he said.

Efforts by The Standard to obtain a response from the accused were unsuccessful. Calls made to his known phone number went unanswered by the time of publication.