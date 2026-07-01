Kakamega family cries for justice after girl's murder suspect arrested

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Emily Imbayi, the mother of the deceased, at her home in Shaviuni village, Shinyalu Constituency, Kakamega County. [Benard Lusigi, Standard].

A cloud of grief hangs over Shaviuni village in Shinyalu Constituency, Kakamega County. This follows the brutal defilement, strangulation and murder of a 10-year-old schoolgirl and her body was dumped in a pit latrine.

Angel Natasha, a Grade Five pupil at Lugala Primary School, disappeared after school before her body was discovered two days later inside an abandoned pit latrine, bearing signs of severe torture and broken limbs and arms.

Her mother, Emily Imbayi, is struggling to come to terms with the horrific loss of her only daughter as she recounts the painful chain of events that culminated in the discovery of Angel's lifeless body.

Family and friends gather in Shaviuni village, Shinyalu Constituency, Kakamega County. [Benard Lusigi, Standard

"I had travelled to Nairobi for medical treatment and left my children under the care of my sister-in-law. On Friday evening, I received a report that Angel had not arrived home from school. At first, we hoped she had gone somewhere nearby, but as the hours passed, our fear grew," said Imbayi.

According to Imbayi, she called home on Saturday hoping to speak with her children, but was unable to reach them.

However, later that night, at around 10 pm, a neighbour called with devastating news that Angel had gone missing.

"Immediately, family members, neighbours and villagers began searching for her. We looked everywhere in the river, sugarcane plantations, nearby homesteads and even at the mortuary, but there was no trace of her," said Imbayi.

The search ended in tragedy two days later when neighbours discovered Angel's body dumped inside an abandoned pit latrine.

"The injuries on my daughter's body were heartbreaking. She had marks around her neck, and both her arms and legs appeared to have been broken. Whoever did this subjected her to unimaginable suffering," said the mother while tears flowed down her cheek.

The grieving mother alleges that her daughter was abducted on Saturday night by a man who lived in the neighbourhood.

She further claims the suspect had previously threatened members of her family and says those warnings were reported to local administrators without any meaningful action being taken.

"We reported the threats before, but nobody listened. Instead of protecting us, some officials demanded bribes. If action had been taken earlier, perhaps my daughter would still be alive today," said Imbayi.

Imbayi is now demanding justice, not only against the alleged perpetrator but also against local administrators whom she accuses of negligence.

"I want justice for my daughter; those who ignored our complaints and failed to act should also be held accountable," she said.

The killing has sparked outrage across Shaviuni village, where residents accuse some local administrators of shielding criminals through corruption.

Led by Lilian Kisia, they condemned the murder, describing it as evidence of a broken system that has failed vulnerable families.

"We are heartbroken. This child was taken from her own home and murdered most viciously. We cannot continue living in fear while criminals receive protection," said Kisia.

Kisia alleged that the suspect is related to a village elder and claimed that some local administrators had been protecting him after receiving bribes.

"We have repeatedly raised concerns, but nothing was done; people with influence protected him instead of allowing the law to take its course," she claimed.

She further alleged that after the girl's disappearance, one local administrator attempted to hide the suspect to facilitate his escape from the authorities.

"We believe there was an attempt to help him evade arrest. Angel was taken from the doorway of her home, and her shoes were left behind. The evidence was there from the beginning," said Kisia.

Police have confirmed that a suspect was arrested on Monday following investigations.

Shinyalu Sub-County Police Commander Daniel Mukumbu said investigators had made significant progress and assured the public that justice would be pursued.

"We have arrested a suspect by the name Fredrick Lukongono, a 21-year-old, in connection with this case. The court has granted us fourteen days to continue investigations and gather all the necessary evidence. We are committed to ensuring that justice is served for the family," said Mukumbu.

The police commander also urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant regarding the safety of their children.

"We appeal to parents to know where their children are at all times and to report any suspicious behaviour immediately," he said.

Angel's killing comes barely a month after another child reportedly disappeared under similar circumstances in the same area, heightening fears over an apparent rise in cases involving the defilement and murder of young schoolchildren in Shinyalu.

Residents are now calling for enhanced security measures and thorough investigations into the alleged failures of local administrators.