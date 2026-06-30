Student died of blunt force trauma, autopsy shows

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Autopsy confirms blunt force trauma in Utawala student's death. [Courtesy]

A team of pathologists at the Kenyatta National Hospital Mortuary have confirmed that Randy Mathenge, a grade 9 student at Lakewood Private School in Utawala, died of severe injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

Mathenge was found dead on June 20 within the school compound, having allegedly fallen from the third floor of a building.

Speaking during a press briefing after a post-mortem examination, a team of pathologists, alongside homicide investigators from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), said the student suffered serious head injuries as well as trauma to the back and chest.

“We have found that the late student suffered severe head injury and also back and chest injury due to what we can call blunt force trauma. It is consistent with a fall from a height,” Dr Daniel Zuriel, the family representative pathologist, stated.

The briefing indicated that the post-mortem was conducted jointly by government pathologists, a family representative pathologist, and two independent pathologists appointed by the school. The team confirmed that all parties were in agreement with the preliminary findings.

Dr Bernard Midia, a government pathologist, said the examination had just been completed and that the findings aligned with the initial assessment presented by the team.

“We concur with the findings that have just been stated. This forms part of ongoing investigations because we will also visit the scene and analyse additional samples and personal effects to build a story to come to a conclusion and wrap up this case,” he said.

Investigators noted that the post-mortem forms only one part of a broader inquiry, which will include forensic analysis, scene reconstruction, and examination of collected evidence.

The school’s legal advocate, Danstan Omari, also expressed condolences to the bereaved family, describing the incident as deeply painful.

“First and foremost, a parent or parents have lost a child. On behalf of the school, I extend our sincere condolences. It is a sad moment when a child goes to school and does not return home,” he said.

He further confirmed that the post-mortem, initially scheduled earlier, had been postponed due to technical issues before being carried out this week in the presence of all relevant parties, including DCI homicide investigators and forensic experts.

The legal representative urged the public to avoid speculation, emphasising that the findings remain preliminary and part of an ongoing investigation.

“This time I’m appealing for everybody to be sensitive to the family that has lost a child. Let us not speculate on the cause of death. They have given a tentative report; they have said more investigations are going to be done. The four pathologists have taken individual samples; they will go and analyse the histology of the case and the toxicology of the matter,” he added.

He also added that the school will cooperate with the investors, pathologists and family to make things work. He also added that the school would be open the next day to allow the other students to have closure and mourn together.

Victor Olao, the family's lawyer, stated that the autopsy findings were not conclusive regarding the circumstances surrounding the student's death and called on investigative agencies to conduct a thorough inquiry.

“We are urging patience and we are urging that we will get answers to the very many questions that go into how someone will fall without any other bruises on the leg and on the hands. There is a lot still to be answered, but we are hoping that we will get the right answers,” he added.