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Suspect linked to woman's murder lynched

By Antony Gitonga | Jun. 30, 2026
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A suspect in the murder of a woman in Naivasha has been lynched by a mob. [Courtesy]

A suspect in the murder of a woman whose head was severed last week in Naivasha has been lynched by a mob.

The man, said to be a motorcycle operator, was nabbed in Kinungi Centre, where the incident occurred and beaten to death even as the search for the missing head and arms of the victim continued.

Last week, the suspect lured the 42-year-old ex-lover and killed her by chopping off her head and hands before taking them to an unknown place.

The two had been drinking at one of the bars in the centre before committing the beastly incident and dumping the body off the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

According to Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama, the suspect had been hiding for close to a week before members of the public caught up with him.

He added that they were still in the dark as to where the suspect took the head and the arms, as they had not been recovered a week after the incident.

“When he was arrested by members of the public, the suspect claimed that he left the head and the arms at the scene, which is a lie, and we are still searching for them,” he said.

Meanwhile, business in a popular lodging in Mai Mahiu, Naivasha, was temporarily paralysed after a man took his life in one of the rooms using bed sheets.

The body of the middle-aged man was found hanging in the room by a worker before police were called in as members of the public watched in horror.

According to the CID boss, the man had booked the room for two days and was expected to check out, only for the body to be discovered on the second day.

He added that the deceased did not have any identification documents and that he did not leave behind a suicide note.

“In both cases, the bodies have been picked up and taken to the Naivasha mortuary and inquest files have been opened as part of our investigations,” said Kiama.

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Naivasha County Murder Suspect Mob Justice DCIO Isaac Kiama
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