High Court imposes strict reporting rules in Utumishi Girls murder trial

Eight of nine minors from Utumishi Girls in Gilgil at the Naivasha Law Courts. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The High Court has imposed strict reporting restrictions in the trial of eight Utumishi Girls Academy students accused of the deaths of 16 fellow students in a dormitory fire, barring the publication of any information that could identify the child suspects.

In detailed case management and media reporting directions, Justice Diana Kavedza of Kibera High Court ordered that the identities of the eight minors, their parents, guardians, siblings and immediate family members remain confidential throughout the proceedings.