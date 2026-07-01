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American investor wants Sh89m from his ex-girlfriend

By Patrick Beja | Jul. 1, 2026
US investor seeks Sh89m from ex-partner in bitter property row. [Courtesy]

An American and Irish investor has appealed to the Kenyan investigative agencies and the United States Embassy in Nairobi to intervene and assist him in recovering assets worth Sh89 million after investing through a Kenyan female partner. 

Joel Fitzpatrick, who relocated to Watamu in Kilifi County after marrying a Kenyan woman, says he invested his life savings in Kenya with the dream of establishing businesses, owning a home and settling permanently with his family. 

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