Kamani brothers, ex-PSs in limbo as Sh3.5 billion Anglo Leasing case stalls again

Anglo Leasing scandal suspects, Rashmi Kamani and Deepak Kamani, at a Milimani Court during the hearing of the case on March 9, 2016. [File, Standard]

The fate of two former government officials and two businessmen charged in the Sh3.5 billion Anglo Leasing corruption case continues to hang in the balance after the Court of Appeal failed to fix a hearing date for their appeal, further delaying the long-running trial.

The development emerged before Milimani Anti-Corruption Chief Magistrate Harrison Baraza, where lawyers informed the court that although all parties had filed their written submissions, the Court of Appeal had failed to conclude the appeal or fix a hearing date.