State stops subdivision of 955-acre land in Naivasha

Audio By Vocalize

The government has stopped the subdivision of a 955-acre farm that is the subject of a dispute among three parties, including a research institution, four traders, and the community.

Despite a court order granting the four traders the right to fence 400 acres of the farm on the Gilgil-Nyandarua border, the State stopped the subdivision to avert a bloody clash.

The traders had ferried tens of youth to Kimbo village to start fencing, but armed residents moved in to stop the exercise, forcing police to intervene.

Kipipiri Deputy County Commissioner Martin Mbae said the dispute surrounding the land, which is owned by the research agency, started years ago.

Mbae said that a local trader who is now deceased illegally sold part of the land to the four traders, sparking a court dispute that has been going on for years.

“The traders claim to have a court order to fence the land, but the community, which also claims ownership, has vowed that this will not continue, forcing the security personnel to intervene,” he said.

Speaking on the farm, the Deputy County Commissioner said that all parties in the dispute claimed to have legal title deeds and it was upon the court to determine the rightful owner.

“The community claims that they should be the first beneficiaries, the research firm is adamant that this is government land while the investor claims to have bought the land legally,” he said.

One of the community leaders, Skona Ole Kupele, praised the provincial administration for stopping the sub-division of the land until the dispute is resolved.

Kupele, who is the chairman of Morendat Greenpark, said that for years the community had used the land to graze their livestock as they waited for a share from the government.

“We are in darkness as to how four individuals obtained 955 acres, yet the community which has been the caretaker of this land has not received anything,” he said.

Lawyer Peter Kimani, who represents the traders, said that they bought the land legally and had obtained all the legal documents, including the title deed.

“My clients have a court order to fence this land but the security team has stopped the exercise for two weeks to go through the documents before issuing the way forward,” he said.

A youth leader, Ramathan Mugenyo, termed the fencing illegal, warning that they would not stand back as community land was shared among a few individuals.