Kerich's US illness claim fails to sway court

After spending weeks outside the country instead of surrendering to serve a court-ordered civil jail sentence, suspended Nairobi Finance CEC Charles Kerich has returned to court for the fourth time seeking to halt his imprisonment.
Kerich claims he is too ill to return to Kenya because he is undergoing specialist treatment in the United States.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…