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Kerich's US illness claim fails to sway court

By Nancy Gitonga | Jun. 29, 2026
Suspended Nairobi Finance CEC Charles Kerich. [Courtesy]

After spending weeks outside the country instead of surrendering to serve a court-ordered civil jail sentence, suspended Nairobi Finance CEC Charles Kerich has returned to court for the fourth time seeking to halt his imprisonment.

Kerich claims he is too ill to return to Kenya because he is undergoing specialist treatment in the United States.

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