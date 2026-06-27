Uproar as woman sexually assaulted, murdered in Kisumu

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Detectives processed the crime scene before removing the woman's body and launching investigations into the incident. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

Police in Kisumu have launched investigations into the murder of a woman whose body was found dumped in Manyatta.

Authorities suspect the deceased was sexually assaulted before the assailants took away her life, an incident that has sparked tensions in the area amid renewed calls for improved security.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) processed the crime scene before removing the woman's body and launching investigations to establish those behind the brutal attack and the circumstances surrounding her death.

Samuel Onyango, a boda boda operator and resident of Manyatta, said they received information about the incident while at their motorcycle stage before rushing to the scene, where they found the woman's body lying on the ground.

"This morning, we were at our boda boda base when we were informed that a middle-aged woman had been found dead in the Chief's area at Kona Mbuta. When we arrived, we found her body with some of her clothes removed. From what we saw, it appeared she had struggled with her attackers before she was raped and later murdered," he said.

Onyango blamed the rising cases of insecurity on the lack of functioning street lights, saying criminals have turned the area into a hideout where they prey on innocent residents.

"This place is very dark, and that has made it easy for criminals to operate. I urge the government and our local leaders to install security lights because many crimes occur here, especially during the early morning hours. There is also a gang known as Ndipo that has been terrorising residents for a long time," he added.

Another resident, Boiton Onyango, described the killing as heartbreaking, saying the deceased had reportedly left home in search of casual work to provide for her children but never returned alive.

"This incident has left us devastated. She was not sick. She had gone out to look for work so she could provide something for her children, but instead she was raped and murdered. It is painful that women can no longer move freely because of insecurity," he said.

He challenged Kondele Ward MCA Joachim Oketch and other leaders to urgently restore the non-functioning security lights, saying the incident had instilled fear among women living in the area.

"The security lights that were once working are no longer functional. Women are now living in fear because they feel they could be the next victims. We appeal to our leaders to act with urgency and improve security in this neighbourhood," he said.

Brenda Wanjala, another resident, said the incident had left many women afraid of leaving their homes to look for work despite the economic hardships they face.

"As women, we are deeply saddened by what has happened. We are now afraid to go out and look for work, yet we have families to support. We cannot remain indoors. What we need are working security lights and better security so that women can move around safely without fear," she said.

Kisumu Central Sub-County Police Commander Edward Nderangu said they are investigating the incident.