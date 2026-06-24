Man claims ignorance of wife's Sh19.6 million as Supreme Court blocks forfeiture

In 2017, a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) employee told the Assets and Recovery Agency (ARA) that he did not know the source of his wife’s Sh19,688,152, a fact that led to her accounts being frozen and the funds forfeited.
Alex Khisa, a declaration officer with KRA, told ARA that despite knowing that his wife, Pamela Aboo, had the said monies in three accounts at Equity Bank, he did not know the source of the funds.
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