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EACC arrests suspect for impersonating investigator, demanding Sh2m bribe

By Juliet Omelo | Jun. 23, 2026
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A man in handcuffs. [Courtesy]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a suspect accused of impersonating a commission investigator and attempting to extort money from a member of the public in a fraud scheme linked to a county government contractor.

The suspect, identified as Felix Manyaga Mogaka, is alleged to have contacted a director of a company contracted by the Narok County Government, falsely claiming the firm was under investigation for corruption.

According to EACC, Mogaka escalated the scheme by alleging the company was under active probe and using the claim to pressure the director into paying a bribe.

“He later arranged a meeting at a hotel, where he demanded Sh2 million to allegedly stop further action,” EACC said.

The commission further stated that the suspect was arrested during a staged operation after a complaint was filed.

“Following a complaint, EACC mounted an operation that led to Mogaka’s arrest on 22nd June 2026 while receiving Sh200,000, part of the alleged bribe,” the commission said in a statement.

EACC confirmed that the suspect had no affiliation with the agency.

“Investigations confirmed that Mogaka is not an employee of the Commission,” it added.

The suspect is being processed at the Integrity Centre pending the conclusion of investigations.

EACC has urged members of the public to verify all communications claiming to originate from the commission, noting that official summonses are issued in writing and require appearance at its offices.

The commission further warned that it does not conduct meetings in hotels or solicit payments to influence investigations.

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