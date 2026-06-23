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One person dead, three injured in suspected Pokot bandit attack in Samburu

By Michael Saitoti | Jun. 23, 2026
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Pokot bandit attack gunshot victim.[Michael Saitoti, Standard]

One individual has been shot dead, and three others are nursing gunshot wounds following a suspected Pokot bandit attack at Loiborok in Samburu County.

The attack occurred on this afternoon, just a day after another gang of bandits shot and wounded three villagers in the Longewan area before fleeing.

The deceased was with another person who is also receiving treatment for a gunshot wound at the Samburu Referral Hospital.

The two had gone to fetch water from a borehole when the attack took place.

The previous attack on Sunday evening left two people badly injured, and they are currently being admitted to the county hospital in Maralal town.

Villagers are demanding immediate action from authorities to address the insecurity that has caused tension in the area over the past few weeks.

‎Jacob Lengire Pura, a resident, stated that the bandits have now shifted from cattle rustling and are targeting villagers.

‎"This is no longer about cattle rustling because no animals were stolen in the two latest incidents. Why are they killing and injuring innocent people? What is their motive?" Pura asked.

‎Patian Lebeneiyo, a village elder, said the attacks seem aimed at scaring innocent villagers and causing them to leave the area.

‎"The recent attacks are well-coordinated and seem designed to frighten people into vacating the area. It appears to be territorial expansion by the Plot tribe," Lebeneiyo claimed.

‎Samburu Central Sub-County police commander John Mwau confirmed the twin attacks, stating the victims had no livestock.

‎"The total number of people involved in the attack was five; one died on the spot, and three sustained gunshot wounds. Two escaped unharmed," he said.

Mwau added that a team of security personnel was pursuing the attackers.

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Related Topics

Samburu County Attack Pokot Bandits Cattle Rustling
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