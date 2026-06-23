Man arrested for buring his first wife's body in maize plantation

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A man has been arrested in Ndhiwa Sub-county for illegally burying his first wife's body in a maize plantation.[James Omoro, Standard]

A man has been arrested in Ndhiwa Sub-county for illegally burying his first wife's body in a maize plantation.

The man identified as Charles Paya was arrested alongside his son Macillan Opiyo at their home at Kawere Sub-location, East Kabuoch location.

The body of Agnes Otieno, Paya’s first wife, was buried on Thursday last week in Paya’s homestead. But a few days after the burial, Paya decided to exhume the body.

Paya who was being assisted by the son exhumed the body and transferred it to another grave they had dug in a maize plantation outside the homestead.

When neighbours realised their action, they reported the matter to their village elder who informed the area assistant chief before the Matter reached the OCS of Magina Police Station.

It was reported that Paya had objected to Agenes’ burial in the homestead. Instead, he wanted her to be buried in the maize plantation outside the homestead.

According to Nhiwa Sub-county Police Commander John Losia, Paya’s decision seemed to have been retaliation for the differences they used to have.

Losia said the two had some differences which led to separation. The separation occurred after Agnes, who was a businesswoman, had built her permanent house in the homestead.

“Their disputes escalated until Agnes left her house and rented another house at a trading center. After that, the husband married another wife and took her into the house which Agnes had built,” Losia said.

Their differences continued until Agnes died.

When Paya heard of Agnes’ death, he objected her burial in the homestead. He insisted that she be buried his home compound.

But his clan prevailed upon him and directed that the burial be done in the homestead. The decision was based on the Luo culture which dictates that a married woman must be buried near her matrimonial house.

“Initially, he wanted the body to be buried in the maize plantation but the clan refused. The clan members told him that the woman had to be buried near her house in line with their culture,” Losia said.

Paya had no choice but to allow Agnes to be buried in the homestead as the clan directed.

But a few days after the burial, Paya reportedly asked Opiyo to help him exhume the body. After exhumation, they reburied her in another grave they had dug in the maize plantation outside the homestead.

Upon realising the peculiar act, neighbours reported the matter to government officials in the area.

Losia said his officers went to the scene and confirmed that Paya had transferred the body to the grave in the maize plantation plantation.

They arrested Paya and his son. They were detained at Ndhiwa Police Station.

“The two have been arrested for disturbing the dead. They will be arraigned in court,” Losia said.