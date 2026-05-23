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Court finds prime suspect in Starlet Wahu murder has case to answer

By Nancy Gitonga | May. 23, 2026
Socialite Starlet Wahu. 

The High Court has ruled that John Matara, the prime suspect in the brutal murder of socialite Starlet Wahu at an online-based rental in South B has a case to answer.

Justice Alexander Muteti, presiding over the matter at the Milimani High Court, delivered the ruling today, May 22, 2026, following the closure of the prosecution's case. 

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Socialite Starlet Wahu Starlet Wahu Murder John Matara Case Pastor Victor Kanyari
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