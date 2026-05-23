Court finds prime suspect in Starlet Wahu murder has case to answer

The High Court has ruled that John Matara, the prime suspect in the brutal murder of socialite Starlet Wahu at an online-based rental in South B has a case to answer.
Justice Alexander Muteti, presiding over the matter at the Milimani High Court, delivered the ruling today, May 22, 2026, following the closure of the prosecution's case.
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