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2027: How regions that made Ruto president are now his biggest test

By Juliet Omelo | Aug. 3, 2026
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President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki address a past rally. [File, Standard]

In August 2022, President William Ruto achieved what many political observers had considered improbable.

Defying the political might of the 'handshake' establishment, surviving an intense campaign led by then-President Uhuru Kenyatta against his candidature and overturning decades of conventional political arithmetic, Ruto crafted a coalition that cut across regional and ethnic voting blocs to secure Kenya's presidency.

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