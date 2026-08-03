2027: How regions that made Ruto president are now his biggest test

In August 2022, President William Ruto achieved what many political observers had considered improbable.
Defying the political might of the 'handshake' establishment, surviving an intense campaign led by then-President Uhuru Kenyatta against his candidature and overturning decades of conventional political arithmetic, Ruto crafted a coalition that cut across regional and ethnic voting blocs to secure Kenya's presidency.
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