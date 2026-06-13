Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Postmortem on seven bodies exhumed in Mwingi set for next week

By Philip Muasya and Pkemoi Ng’enoh | Jun. 13, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Police officers supervise exhumation of bodies at a suspected mass grave outside Mwingi town. Four bodies, all male, were exhumed from the site on June 9, 2026. [Philip Muasya, Standard]

A postmortem on the seven unknown bodies that were exhumed in Mwingi will be conducted in Nairobi next week, an official at the City Mortuary has said.

The bodies of six men and one female were transported from Kitui County to Nairobi following the bizarre discovery, even as detectives continue looking for leads.

Officials at the facility in Nairobi said the four bodies were not badly disintegrated while three were decomposed beyond recognition and hard to identify.

“From what we suspect, the bodies were first taken to Mwingi morgue before being buried but detectives are still on the ground for thorough investigations,” an attendant said.

Adding, “next week a postmortem will be conducted on the bodies, specially for samples to be collected to simplify the identification process for those who will show up to claim them.”  

The official added that some people had camped at the city morgue looking for their relatives who went missing in Mombasa and Machakos.

During the exhumation in Mwingi, it was observed that the bodies had also been cautiously folded at the arms and legs to fit into the small, shallow graves.

On Friday, Kitui governor Julius Malombe said that mysterious deaths had caused panic among the county residents, but assured that the mystery would be resolved soon.

“We are working closely with security agencies and other relevant institutions to unravel the mysterious discovery of bodies in Mwingi. So far, there is no indication that the victims are from Kitui county," the governor said.

The latest discovery was made on June 8 after information emerged about suspected human remains buried in shallow graves opposite Mwingi Catholic Church along the Mwingi-Garissa Highway.

A multi-agency team later recovered four bodies, all male, from the site.

The recovery followed earlier discoveries in Kanginga area, where three other human remains were found between April and May, including a severed female head.

The grim findings have heightened fear and anxiety among residents of the town.

“Detailed forensic examinations and post-mortem procedures will assist investigators in establishing the identities of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding their deaths,” the governor said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Exhumed Bodies Unclaimed Bodies Mwingi Mass Grave
.

Latest Stories

Sixteen empty beds should bring Kenya back to position
Sixteen empty beds should bring Kenya back to position
Opinion
By Isaac Kalua Green
20 mins ago
Qatar earn first ever World Cup point with late goal
Football
By AFP
21 mins ago
Utumishi fire tragedy victims laid to rest
National
By Caroline Chebet
45 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Panic or intolerance as Ruto and Opposition visit Western
By Mary Imenza and Benard Lusigi 45 mins ago
Panic or intolerance as Ruto and Opposition visit Western
Billions in, yet education woes remain
By Lewis Nyaundi 45 mins ago
Billions in, yet education woes remain
Lawyers raise alarm over missing 64 pages, Judges missing signatures in Gachagua impeachment judgment
By Nancy Gitonga 45 mins ago
Lawyers raise alarm over missing 64 pages, Judges missing signatures in Gachagua impeachment judgment
When courts appear contradictory, Kenyans will pay the ultimate price
By Gitobu Imanyara 45 mins ago
When courts appear contradictory, Kenyans will pay the ultimate price
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved